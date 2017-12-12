MVP: Covington's Raymond Biagini

Law360, Washington (December 12, 2017, 3:14 PM EST) -- Raymond Biagini's representation of defense contractor KBR in long-running multidistrict litigation showcased the Covington & Burling LLP partner's expertise at the intersection of tort and federal contracting law, helping land him a spot on Law360's 2017 Government Contracts MVPs.



Raymond Biagini



His biggest accomplishment of the year:



In July, Biagini led a team of Covington lawyers who helped defense contracting giant KBR Inc. win dismissal of a "contractor on the battlefield" tort case, a long-running multidistrict litigation challenging the use of burn pits to...

