MVP: Crowell & Moring's Amy Laderberg O'Sullivan

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:16 PM EST) -- Crowell & Moring LLP’s Amy Laderberg O’Sullivan had a busy year in bid protests, including helping to defend a $17 billion defense health contract award and successfully representing Experian in an unexpectedly high-profile dispute over an IRS identity verification deal, landing her among Law360's 2017 Government Contracts MVPs.
Amy Laderberg O’Sullivan
Crowell & Moring
Why she's a government contracts attorney:
In a not-uncommon story for government contracts attorneys, O’Sullivan came to her practice area “by accident,” exposed to it after initially believing she wanted to pursue...
