MVP: Skadden's Jay Kasner

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:05 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner Jay Kasner's successes for a broad range of clients, from industrial giants and technology businesses to the global financial institutions that underwrite their securities, earned him a spot on this year's list of Law360 Securities MVPs.



Jay Kasner



Skadden His biggest case of the year:



Perhaps Kasner's highest-profile role was his advocacy before the Second Circuit for Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other underwriters of $20 billion in Petrobras bonds in a pair of class actions brought...

To view the full article, register now.