MVP: Quinn Emanuel's William Burck

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:19 PM EST) -- From helping Brazilian industrial giant Odebrecht SA survive a multinational corruption investigation to representing top White House personnel in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election, William Burck of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has been in demand, landing a spot on Law360's list of White Collar MVPs.



William Burck



Why people come to him:



When asked about his work, Burck is quick to credit his colleagues and his firm's reputation for dominating at trials. But there's also no...

