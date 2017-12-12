MVP: Sullivan & Cromwell's Andy Dietderich

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 1:52 PM EST) -- Among his key contributions in large restructuring cases over the past year, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP's Andy Dietderich was instrumental in putting together a complex deal that allowed renewable energy giant SunEdison Inc. to confirm a Chapter 11 plan, earning him a spot as one of Law360's 2017 Bankruptcy MVPs.



Andy Dietderich



Sullivan & Cromwell Biggest accomplishment:



With the support of Sullivan & Cromwell's restructuring team, Dietderich created a path for SunEdison to exit bankruptcy in 2017 by severing the company's publicly traded solar yieldcos TerraForm...

To view the full article, register now.