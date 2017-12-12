MVP: Taft Stettinius' Robert Bilott

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 2:02 PM EST) -- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP's Robert Bilott was the driving force behind litigation over the dumping of a cancer-linked chemical that led to a $670.7 million settlement with DuPont and spinoff Chemours this year, making him one of Law360’s 2017 Class Action MVPs.

Robert Bilott

Taft Stettinius Biggest accomplishment this year:

Bilott has spent over a decade fighting against companies, most visibly DuPont, that have allowed a chemical called PFOA to get into air and water, where it has proven to be persistent. Earlier this year,...
