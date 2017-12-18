Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:25 PM EST) -- Among her many wins this year, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP's Jane Byrne secured notable victories for client Infrassure in an arbitration-location fight in the Second Circuit and a case over $100 million worth of fire-related damage at a refinery, making her one of Law360's 2017 Insurance MVPs.
Jane Byrne
Quinn Emanuel
Biggest accomplishment of the past year:
During the yearlong period beginning in October 2016, Byrne had her biggest win in November last year, when the Second Circuit ruled that the insurance arm of...
MVP: Quinn Emanuel's Jane Byrne
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login