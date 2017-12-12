MVP: Arnold & Porter's Howard Cayne

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 1:47 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP’s Howard Cayne has scored several wins representing the Federal Housing Finance Agency before state and federal courts in the past year, including defeating attempts by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shareholders to declare the agency unconstitutional, securing him a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Banking MVPs.



Howard Cayne



Arnold & Porter Biggest accomplishment:



Cayne, who has led Arnold & Porter’s litigation team representing the FHFA since the 2008 financial crisis, when Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were placed into...

