Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 2:36 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP’s Richard Owens helped Deutsche Bank negotiate down a huge government settlement that initially threatened the German banking giant’s survival following a probe into the company’s pre-crisis mortgage securitization practices, securing him a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Banking MVPs.
Richard Owens
Latham & Watkins
His most significant accomplishment this year:
Faced with demands by the Department of Justice that Deutsche Bank pay $14 billion to settle claims alleging the bank misled investors into buying risky mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to...
MVP: Latham's Richard Owens
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login