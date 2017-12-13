MVP: Orrick's Josh Rosenkranz

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (December 13, 2017, 1:38 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP's E. Joshua Rosenkranz notched appellate victories for clients this year that included unanimous U.S. Supreme Court wins in a case over whether sheriff's officers used excessive force and a dispute concerning Fannie Mae’s ability to move suits to federal court, earning him a spot as one of Law360’s 2017 Appellate MVPs.



Josh Rosenkranz



Orrick His biggest accomplishments this year:



The first of those high court victories occurred just a few weeks into 2017, when the justices handed down a unanimous opinion...

