MVP: Susman Godfrey's Marc Seltzer

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 1:44 PM EST) -- Susman Godfrey LLP's Marc Seltzer secured hundreds of millions of dollars in antitrust settlements over the past year for auto parts buyers in the massive price-fixing litigation and animators fighting the likes of Disney and Pixar over alleged “no poach” deals, landing him among Law360's 2017 Competition MVPs.



Marc Seltzer



Susman Godfrey Why competition:



Seltzer attributes his appreciation for his practice area to his early years as a lawyer, when he worked with Stephen Susman on In Re Corrugated Container Antitrust Litigation, which alleged a nationwide...

