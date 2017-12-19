MVP: Simpson Thacher's Atif Azher

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:07 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP's Atif Azher guided standout deals over the past year that included Centerbridge Partners LP’s simultaneous $1.26 billion acquisition of two software providers and Dell's $2.4 billion sale of its software business, landing him among Law360's 2017 Private Equity MVPs.



Atif Azher



Simpson Thacher Why private equity:



Azher said that mergers and acquisitions presented him with his “aha moment” in law school, but his time working on private equity deals is when he came into his own.



“I do think the [private equity]...

