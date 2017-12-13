MVP: Hagens Berman's Steve Berman

Law360, Springfield (December 13, 2017, 1:49 PM EST) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP's Steve Berman has had a stellar year, settling multiple class actions against big entities like the NCAA and U.S. Soccer and litigating suits against Stericycle and diabetes drug companies, securing him a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Class Action MVPs.



Steve Berman



Hagens Berman His biggest accomplishment this year:



In November, Berman settled a $208 million class action with the NCAA over allegedly inadequate coverage of living expenses for Division I student-athletes. Those eligible football and basketball players will begin...

