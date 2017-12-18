MVP: Willkie's Todd Cosenza

Law360, Springfield (December 18, 2017, 5:23 PM EST) -- As vice chair of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP’s securities litigation team, Todd Cosenza has had another year of successes representing high-profile financial institutions, including foiling a multibillion-dollar case against Barclays at New York’s highest court, earning him a spot as one of Law360’s 2017 Banking MVPs.
Todd Cosenza
Willkie
His biggest accomplishment this year:
Cosenza finished off a yearslong case this year for client Barclays by fending off $10 billion in claims in a suit brought by Saudi Arabian developer MBI International Holdings Inc. Cosenza...
