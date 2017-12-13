MVP: Weil's Matt Barr

Law360, Wilmington (December 13, 2017, 2:47 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP’s Matt Barr led efforts to bridge the debtor-creditor divide across some of the year’s biggest bankruptcy cases, from working for unsecured creditors in SunEdison’s massive Chapter 11 to guiding global investment holding company China Fishery Group’s $2 billion debt restructuring, netting him a spot as one of Law360’s 2017 Bankruptcy MVPs.



Matt Barr



Weil His biggest accomplishment this year:



Barr said a highlight of the year for him has been advancing Weil's efforts to broaden its mix of both debtor and...

