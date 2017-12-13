MVP: Stroock's Julia Strickland

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 2:51 PM EST) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP’s Julia B. Strickland has had a busy year both as an ace litigator who delivered courtroom victories for JPMorgan Chase, HSBC and others and as an expert counselor who steered clients through turbulent regulatory waters, securing her a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Banking MVPs.



Julia Strickland



Stroock Her biggest challenge over the past year:



In a year where a new presidential administration rolled into Washington with a desire to roll back regulation, Strickland said one of her biggest...

