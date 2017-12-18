MVP: Davis Polk's Charles Duggan

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:28 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP’s Charles Duggan put to bed a slew of cases over the past year for a roster of clients including such Wall Street heavyweights as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, securing him a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Securities MVPs.
Charles Duggan
Davis Polk
His biggest achievement over the past year:
Duggan singles out the win that he achieved with fellow Davis Polk partner Jim Rouhandeh at the Second Circuit late last year for Morgan Stanley & Co., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and...
