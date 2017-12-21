MVP: Steptoe & Johnson's Reid Weingarten

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 1:55 PM EST) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP’s Reid Weingarten has duked it out in courtrooms and finessed his way through conference rooms over the past year on behalf of clients ranging from a millionaire accused of bribery to an elderly Turkish cleric living in the Poconos, securing him a place as one of Law360’s 2017 White Collar MVPs.

Reid Weingarten

Steptoe & Johnson His biggest accomplishment this year:

The story of Weingarten’s biggest accomplishment this year begins last year, when prosecutors slapped his client, suburban Philadelphia businessman Richard Ireland,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login