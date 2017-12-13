MVP: Jenner & Block's Andrew Bart

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 2:54 PM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP's Andrew H. Bart earned a big Second Circuit win for Capitol Records on cutting-edge Digital Millennium Copyright Act issues over the past year, earning the veteran music industry attorney a place on Law360's list of Media & Entertainment MVPs.



Andrew Bart



Jenner & Block His biggest accomplishment of the year:



Bart won a major Second Circuit ruling for Capitol Records in October 2016 in a case against defunct music site MP3Tunes, reviving a $48 million verdict and setting pro-content precedent on the...

