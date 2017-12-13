Law360, Los Angeles (December 13, 2017, 2:57 PM EST) -- McKool Smith PC principal Adam Ziffer has notched wins for multiple clients this year in cases involving novel insurance issues, including securing $50 million in class action coverage for retirement services giant TIAA, landing him a spot among Law360's 2017 Insurance MVPs.
Adam Ziffer
McKool Smith
His biggest accomplishment this year:
Ziffer served as lead counsel for TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC in its battle with several insurers for coverage of its costs to defend against, and settle, several class actions alleging the retirement services...
MVP: McKool Smith's Adam Ziffer
