Law360, Los Angeles (December 19, 2017, 3:10 PM EST) -- This past summer, Reed Smith LLP partner John W. Schryber convinced a Maryland federal court that Travelers must pay $87 million to private equity firm American Capital Ltd. and one of its portfolio companies to cover the costs of underlying suits over tainted blood thinner, landing him a spot among Law360's 2017 Insurance MVPs.
John Schryber
Reed Smith
His biggest accomplishment this year:
In August, Schryber secured an $87 million award in a case that established new law aiding private equity firms in insurance disputes involving...
MVP: Reed Smith's John Schryber
