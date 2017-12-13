MVP: Arnold & Porter's Craig Holman

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:01 PM EST) -- Craig Holman, head of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP's government contracts and national security practices, has handled a wide variety of contracting disputes over his 23-year career, and his recent wins on behalf of Johnson Controls, L3 Technologies and a nonprofit serving the significantly disabled landed him a spot among Law360's 2017 Government Contracts MVPs.



Craig Holman



Arnold & Porter His most significant accomplishment this year:



In Holman's experience, there's nothing harder on the mind and body than trying a case, especially when pitted against...

