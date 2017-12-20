MVP: Zuckerman Spaeder's D. Brian Hufford

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 2:43 PM EST) -- Zuckerman Spaeder LLP partner D. Brian Hufford's recent work challenging insurance companies' denials of coverage for mental health and substance abuse treatments has built on success that previously earned him Law360 MVP honors in 2015 and 2016, landing him among Law360's Health MVPs for the third consecutive year.



D. Brian Hufford



Zuckerman Spaeder His most significant recent achievement:



In October, Hufford took two related cases to trial over claims that United Behavioral Health — a UnitedHealth Group Inc. subsidiary — systematically denied coverage for behavioral health...

