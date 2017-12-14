MVP: O'Melveny's Daniel Petrocelli

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 4:57 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP's Daniel Petrocelli landed a massive win that helped shape the music industry when New York's highest appeals court ruled that radio companies like SiriusXM are not required to pay to broadcast pre-1972 recordings over the air, earning him a spot as one of Law360's 2017 Media & Entertainment MVPs.



Daniel Petrocelli



O'Melveny His biggest accomplishments:



Petrocelli spearheaded the O'Melveny team that scored SiriusXM Radio Inc. some landmark wins that shook up the music industry, including a decision issued by the New York...

To view the full article, register now.