MVP: Kirkland's Dale Cendali

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:20 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s Dale Cendali scored a huge win for British contemporary artist Damien Hirst and his arts-based publishing company this year when a New York federal judge tossed a suit asserting claims of copyright and trade dress infringement and unfair competition, earning her a place among Law360's 2017 Media & Entertainment MVPs.

Dale Cendali

Kirkland & Ellis Notable cases she's worked on this year:

In the Hirst case, Cendali moved to dismiss the claims brought by Canadian artist Colleen Wolstenholme against Hirst and his...
