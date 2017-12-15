MVP: Blank Rome's David Nadler

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 2:42 PM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP’s David Nadler and his team of government contract attorneys helped helicopter operator Columbia Helicopters successfully defend against a competitor's bid protests challenging a $1 billion contract to provide helicopters in Afghanistan, landing him among Law360’s 2017 Government Contracts MVPs.



David Nadler



Blank Rome His biggest accomplishment this year:



Nadler highlighted the Columbia Helicopters case as one of his proudest accomplishments for the year. A competitor had filed bid protests at the U.S. Government Accountability Office and later at the U.S. Court of Federal...

To view the full article, register now.