Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 2:42 PM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP’s David Nadler and his team of government contract attorneys helped helicopter operator Columbia Helicopters successfully defend against a competitor's bid protests challenging a $1 billion contract to provide helicopters in Afghanistan, landing him among Law360’s 2017 Government Contracts MVPs.
David Nadler
Blank Rome
His biggest accomplishment this year:
Nadler highlighted the Columbia Helicopters case as one of his proudest accomplishments for the year. A competitor had filed bid protests at the U.S. Government Accountability Office and later at the U.S. Court of Federal...
MVP: Blank Rome's David Nadler
