MVP: Fish & Richardson's Dorothy Whelan

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:24 PM EST) -- Fish & Richardson PC’s Dorothy Whelan notched a number of inter partes review victories earlier this year that invalidated key patents on AbbVie’s blockbuster autoimmune disease drug Humira, earning her a spot among Law360’s 2017 Life Sciences MVPs.



Dorothy Whelan



Fish & Richardson Her biggest accomplishment this year:



Whelan scored three IPR victories over the past year on behalf of the California biosimilars company Coherus BioSciences Inc. that invalidated key Humira patents. The attorneys representing Coherus successfully convinced the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that prior...

