MVP: Finnegan's James Barney

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:12 PM EST) -- Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP’s James Barney has been a key player in the patent community this year, and his recent Federal Circuit victory for Aqua Products, which pushed the burden of proving patentability in inter partes review proceedings onto the petitioner, has earned him a spot as one of Law360's 2017 Intellectual Property MVPs.



Aqua Products Inc., a Spanish pool equipment company, was embroiled in a patent infringement suit in 2012, and its patent was...

