MVP: Wiley Rein's Timothy Brightbill

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 2:44 PM EST) -- Wiley Rein LLP’s Tim Brightbill has often found himself at the forefront of global trade policy issues, and his recent achievements in trade remedy proceedings on behalf of SolarWorld Americas Inc. have landed him a spot among Law360’s 2017 International Trade MVPs.



Tim Brightbill



Wiley Rein His biggest accomplishment this year:



In September, the International Trade Commission unanimously ruled that U.S. solar cell and panel manufacturers had been injured by Chinese importers, upholding a 2012 complaint brought by SolarWorld. As lead counsel, Brightbill argued before the...

