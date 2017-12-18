MVP: Fish & Richardson's Juanita Brooks

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:37 PM EST) -- Fish & Richardson PC’s Juanita Brooks has been called a "titan of the patent bar," an "IP icon" and "a jury whisperer" throughout her career as a patent litigator, and her 90 percent trial success rate, combined with recent wins in two major back-to-back patent trials, earned her a spot among Law360’s 2017 Intellectual Property MVPs.



Juanita Brooks



Fish & Richardson Her biggest accomplishment this year:



Microsoft was embroiled in a patent infringement suit in 2013 over two patents involving webpage loading with the MSN and...

