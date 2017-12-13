MVP: Orrick's Lynne Hermle

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:17 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP's Lynne Hermle again showed why she's become one of the go-to employment attorneys in Silicon Valley this year, winning two verdicts for Tesla founder Elon Musk's SpaceX to land herself among Law360's 2017 Employment MVPs.



Her biggest accomplishment:



Hermle's biggest accomplishment over the past year actually spans a pair of jury verdicts for rocket maker SpaceX in suits alleging it tolerated sexual harassment toward a former welder and fired a worker who complained about its safety practices....

