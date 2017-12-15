MVP: Jones Day's Matthew Lampe

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 2:46 PM EST) -- Jones Day labor and employment practice co-chair Matthew Lampe had another banner year in 2017, securing judgments ending and narrowing two suits against IBM and helping Verizon beat back a potentially costly wage class action to earn himself a spot among Law360’s 2017 Employment MVPs.



Matthew Lampe



Jones Day His biggest accomplishments this year:



Lampe said he prides himself on securing court rulings that not only end suits against his clients but vindicate their practices.



“It’s just so important to constantly keep an eye out for...

