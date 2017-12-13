Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:22 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP's Simon Cowled has advised buyers and sellers on more than $8.5 billion in energy merger and acquisition transactions in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond in the past year, landing him among Law360's 2017 Energy MVPs.
Simon Cowled
King & Spalding
Notable work this year:
Cowled, who is the deputy head of King & Spalding’s more than 250 lawyer-deep global energy practice and is based in Singapore, said the last year has been an active one for energy mergers and acquisitions in the...
MVP: King & Spalding's Simon Cowled
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login