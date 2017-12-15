MVP: Bracewell's Kevin Ewing

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 2:47 PM EST) -- In the last year, Bracewell LLP's Kevin Ewing has advised Statoil on its winning bid for a highly competitive federal wind lease and secured a ruling that clarifies the scope of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, landing him among Law360's 2017 Environmental MVPs.

Kevin Ewing

Bracewell Notable work this year:

Ewing, who has been at Bracewell for 25 years, has kept busy working on a broad range of significant environmental issues over the past year, which he called “exhilarating.”

For one thing, he led the...
