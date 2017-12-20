MVP: Nossaman's Yukiko Kojima

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 2:46 PM EST) -- In the last year, Nossaman LLP’s Yukiko Kojima has guided multiple high-profile public-private partnership infrastructure projects worth more than a billion dollars each, landing her among Law360's 2017 Project Finance MVPs.



Yukiko Kojima



Nossaman Notable work this year:



Two public-private partnership infrastructure projects in particular have kept Kojima, a Nossaman partner based in Los Angeles, busy over the course of the past year.



For one thing, she's leading the legal team advising the city and county of Denver on the $1.8 billion Great Hall project, which...

