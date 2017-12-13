MVP: Boies Schiller's Michael Gottlieb

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:28 PM EST) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP's Michael Gottlieb, who launched the firm's cybersecurity group in 2013, recently defended identity theft protection company LifeLock Inc. while establishing a "fake news" cybersecurity subpractice, earning him a place among Law360’s 2017 Cybersecurity & Privacy MVPs.



Michael Gottlieb



Boies Schiller His biggest accomplishment at boies schiller:



As a former federal prosecutor who has also served in President Barack Obama's White House counsel's office, Gottlieb built Boies Schiller's cybersecurity practice from the network and know-how he gained while in those government positions....

