MVP: Sedgwick's Stephanie Sheridan

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 2:58 PM EST) -- Sedgwick LLP's Stephanie A. Sheridan’s defense of retail clients in “deceptive pricing” suits often results in these cases getting dismissed at the pleadings stage, including a recent action against DSW Inc., putting her in the ranks of Law360’s 2017 Retail MVPs.



Stephanie Sheridan



Sedgwick Her biggest accomplishment this year:



Sheridan, the founder and chair of Sedgwick’s retail industry practice group as well as the firm’s first female managing partner at its San Francisco office, is an expert in defending clients against federal Fair and Accurate Credit...

