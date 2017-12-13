MVP: McGuireWoods' Gregory Evans

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:39 PM EST) -- McGuireWoods LLP's Gregory Evans has helped his longtime client Asarco LLP deal with its CERCLA liability by quickly settling with the government and then pursuing other potentially responsible parties in the wake of its bankruptcy, winning appeals court cases that have solidified the approach and landing among Law360's 2017 Environmental MVPs.



Gregory Evans



McGuireWoods



Evans' strategy on the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Cleanup and Liability Act has been affirmed with wins in the Ninth and Tenth circuits this year. He advised...

