MVP: Skadden's Frank Bayouth

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 2:00 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's Frank Bayouth helped several clients close major transactions in the energy sector this year, including two multibillion-dollar deals within a month of each other, securing him a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Energy MVPs.



Frank Bayouth



His biggest accomplishment this year:



Bayouth helped a major midstream service provider, ONEOK, buy out the remainder of the common stock of its master limited partnership, ONEOK Partners. The total value of the transaction came in at more than $17 billion and...

