MVP: Vinson & Elkins' Steve Gill

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:41 PM EST) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP’s Steve Gill has helped clients execute major mergers and acquisitions over the past year, including one that established one of the largest natural gas producers in the country, securing him a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Energy MVPs.



Steve Gill



Vinson & Elkins On a major accomplishment from the year:



Gill was lead counsel for Rice Energy on its $6.7 billion cash-and-stock acquisition by EQT Corp. He said despite some obstacles, “the transaction made tremendous sense.” According to a statement from...

To view the full article, register now.