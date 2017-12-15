Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 3:14 PM EST) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP’s Anna Chung has advised clients around the world in numerous high-profile projects, including a $3.4 billion coal-fired power project in Dubai, landing her a spot among Law360's 2017 Project Finance MVPs.
Anna Chung
Shearman & Sterling
Her biggest accomplishment this year:
Chung was part of a team that advised the lenders on the $3.4 billion Hassyan coal-fired project in Dubai. As the first project of its kind constructed in the Gulf, the project was both unique and difficult, Chung said. Not only...
MVP: Shearman & Sterling's Anna Chung
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login