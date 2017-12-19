MVP: Sullivan & Cromwell's Sergio Galvis

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:27 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP’s Sergio Galvis spent the past year helping clients work through complex international matters, including facilitating a deal allowing a Colombian company to sell its 50 percent interest in the largest port operator in the country, landing him a spot among Law360's 2017 Project Finance MVPs.



Sergio Galvis



Sullivan & Cromwell His biggest accomplishments this year:



Galvis said his practice led him to work on many different important projects this year, including in August when he counseled Grupo Argos on a complex deal...

