Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 2:33 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP partner Mark E. Plotkin spent the past year securing U.S. government approval for a litany of billion-dollar overseas transactions with sensitive security implications, headlined by the $3.2 billion sale of Intersil Corp. to Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corp., earning him a spot among Law360’s 2017 International Trade MVPs.
Mark Plotkin
Covington
His biggest accomplishment this year:
Every deal requiring approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. carries its own unique challenges, but Plotkin’s work on behalf of Intersil as it...
MVP: Covington's Mark Plotkin
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login