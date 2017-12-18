MVP: White & Case's Farhad Jalinous

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:43 PM EST) -- White & Case LLP partner Farhad Jalinous racked up an impressive year of convincing anxious regulators to let his foreign corporate clients enter the U.S. market, closing billion-dollar deals for companies like Safran SA and Fortis Inc. and cementing his spot among Law360’s 2017 International Trade MVPs.



Farhad Jalinous



White & Case His most impressive achievement this year:



The bulk of Jalinous’ work over the year involved advocating for his clients before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., a government panel that scrutinizes cross-border...

To view the full article, register now.