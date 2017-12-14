MVP: Sullivan & Cromwell's Matthew Hurd

Law360, San Jose (December 14, 2017, 4:47 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP's longtime partner Matthew Hurd led the Netherlands-based health technology giant Royal Philips in its $2.2 billion acquisition of U.S. medical device company The Spectranetics Corp. over the past year and is currently guiding Bayer AG in its planned $66 billion takeover of Monsanto Co., earning him a spot on Law360’s list of 2017 Life Sciences MVPs.



This is the third appearance on Law360’s MVP list for Hurd, who, according to Sullivan & Cromwell, was instrumental in developing the firm’s health care and...

To view the full article, register now.