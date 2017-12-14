Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 2:19 PM EST) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP’s Craig Margolis has guided defense contractors through False Claims Act and other fraud litigation in the past year, including helping KBR Inc. beat a former employee’s long-running suit accusing the company of accepting kickbacks, earning him a spot as one of Law360’s 2017 Government Contracts MVPs.
Craig Margolis
Vinson & Elkins
His biggest accomplishment:
A D.C. federal judge in March threw out former KBR employee Harry Barko’s FCA case, 12 years after it was filed. He was accusing KBR of colluding with...
MVP: Vinson & Elkins' Craig Margolis
