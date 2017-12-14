MVP: Vinson & Elkins' Craig Margolis

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 2:19 PM EST) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP’s Craig Margolis has guided defense contractors through False Claims Act and other fraud litigation in the past year, including helping KBR Inc. beat a former employee’s long-running suit accusing the company of accepting kickbacks, earning him a spot as one of Law360’s 2017 Government Contracts MVPs.



Craig Margolis



Vinson & Elkins His biggest accomplishment:



A D.C. federal judge in March threw out former KBR employee Harry Barko’s FCA case, 12 years after it was filed. He was accusing KBR of colluding with...

To view the full article, register now.