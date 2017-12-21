MVP: Williams & Connolly's Enu Mainigi

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 2:03 PM EST) -- Enu Mainigi, the head of Williams & Connolly LLP’s False Claims Act and qui tam practice, pushed CVS Caremark Corp. to two major victories in suits questioning its charges to Medicare Part D and insurers, earning her a spot as one of Law360’s 2017 Health MVPs.



Enu Mainigi



Williams & Connolly Her biggest accomplishments this year:



In November, the Third Circuit issued a major interpretation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2016 Universal Health Services Inc. v. Escobar decision, finding that something couldn’t be fraud under the...

