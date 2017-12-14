MVP: Hughes Hubbard's James Dabney

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 3:21 PM EST) -- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP’s James Dabney persuaded the U.S. Supreme Court to put limits on where patent lawsuits can be filed, a decision that upended almost 30 years of established practice and has changed the patent litigation map, earning him a spot among Law360’s 2017 Intellectual Property MVPs.



James Dabney



Hughes Hubbard His biggest accomplishment this year:



Dabney was lead counsel for TC Heartland LLC, a liquid sweetener maker that challenged the Federal Circuit’s broad interpretation of the patent venue statute after it was sued...

To view the full article, register now.