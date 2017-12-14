MVP: McKool Smith's Kenneth Frenchman

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 2:23 PM EST) -- McKool Smith PC’s Kenneth Frenchman has helped policyholders access hundreds of millions of dollars from contested insurance policies over the past year, including a major win in the Superior Court of New Jersey that unlocked $400 million for the NJ Transit Corp., earning him a spot on Law360's list of 2017 Insurance MVPs.



Kenneth Frenchman



McKool Smith His biggest accomplishment this year:



Frenchman said the NJ Transit case is the one he’s most proud of this year, both in terms of the sheer dollar amount at stake...

