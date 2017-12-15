MVP: Proskauer's Martin Bienenstock

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 4:43 PM EST) -- Proskauer Rose LLP’s Martin J. Bienenstock has handled several high-profile corporate bankruptcies this year, including the $25 billion Caesars Entertainment case, but he’s also breaking new ground for the bankruptcy bar by representing the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico in the island’s $125 billion restructuring, earning him a spot among Law360's 2017 Bankruptcy MVPs.

Martin Bienenstock

Proskauer His biggest accomplishment this year:

The oversight board is an entity created by the landmark Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act, or PROMESA, tasked...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login