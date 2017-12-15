MVP: Proskauer's Martin Bienenstock

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 4:43 PM EST) -- Proskauer Rose LLP’s Martin J. Bienenstock has handled several high-profile corporate bankruptcies this year, including the $25 billion Caesars Entertainment case, but he’s also breaking new ground for the bankruptcy bar by representing the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico in the island’s $125 billion restructuring, earning him a spot among Law360's 2017 Bankruptcy MVPs.



Martin Bienenstock



Proskauer His biggest accomplishment this year:



The oversight board is an entity created by the landmark Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act, or PROMESA, tasked...

To view the full article, register now.